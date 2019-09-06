Morningstar (MORN) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Lifted by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 149,879 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 17,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.28M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 9,602 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.60 FROM A$7.00; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – MORNINGSTAR SAYS SOME EXECUTIVES DETAINED FOR INSIDER TRADING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN); 15/05/2018 – AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD AHG.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.70 FROM A$4.00; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$3.40; RATING ACCUMULATE; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 group results; 18/04/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.48 FROM A$8.30; RATNG HOLD; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 1,093 shares to 750,113 shares, valued at $229.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 338,209 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 89 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 5 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). 1,747 are held by Creative Planning. Cap Fund invested in 5,800 shares. Citadel reported 29,609 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 18,010 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 18,381 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 1,999 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Pictet Asset reported 34,114 shares stake. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for April 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares to 8,147 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 72,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,217 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.