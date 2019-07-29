Morningstar (MORN) Holding Has Increased by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Monroe Bank & Trust Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $461,020 as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 149,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 59,219 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure; 22/05/2018 – OFX GROUP LTD OFX.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.70 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$3.40; RATING ACCUMULATE; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.20 FROM A$6.80; RATING HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). 67,734 are held by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 25,565 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 270,585 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 15,609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 4,543 shares. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 133,429 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 2,370 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 195 shares. Oppenheimer And Com owns 2,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,242 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,442 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 20,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,034 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares to 39,858 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).