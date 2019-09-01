Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Reaches $161.58 52-Week High; Matrix Service Co Has 0.94 Sentiment

Matrix Service Co (MTRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 66 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 70 cut down and sold their holdings in Matrix Service Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.64 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Matrix Service Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 39.91 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $10.10M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $466.72 million. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets.

