Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Is At $154.86 Formed Wedge; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $675.0000 620.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) formed wedge up with $162.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $154.86 share price. Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 51,278 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven Funds in February 2018; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 13/03/2018 – MORN: #BREAKING Morningstar says some executives detained for insider trading – ! $MORN; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 15/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Mogarabi Says WPP CEO Should Come From Within (Video); 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 17/04/2018 – First Associates Launches Call Center Support Services; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Morningstar, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,120 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Blair William Com Il invested in 0.03% or 39,414 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 3,382 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,118 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 93,697 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% or 22,973 shares. Ashford Cap Management owns 5,770 shares. Swiss Bank holds 35,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). 289,765 were reported by Champlain Inv Partners Limited Liability Com. Amer Intll Gp Inc holds 424 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,779 shares. Force Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,884 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.19 million activity. Mansueto Joseph D had sold 17,255 shares worth $2.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 7,349 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 1,205 shares. Art Advisors Llc owns 7,400 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hl Svcs Ltd Liability reported 455 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 287 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 91,347 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6,093 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 103,772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle: A $400 Target Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.35 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.25 P/E ratio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $93.99 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34M worth of stock. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 60,000 shares worth $35.89M on Tuesday, February 12.