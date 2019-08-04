Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Is At $151.65 Formed Wedge; Df Dent & Co Trimmed Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) formed wedge up with $160.75 target or 6.00% above today’s $151.65 share price. Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.65. About 69,989 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 10/05/2018 – IOOF HOLDINGS LTD IFL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$10.3 FROM A$11.0; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Net $41.9M; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – MORNINGSTAR TECH SAYS CONTROLLER DETAINED FOR RULES VIOLATION; 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 24/04/2018 – INCITEC PIVOT LTD IPL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$2.65; RATING REDUCE; 22/05/2018 – New Morningstar Competitive Intelligence Tool–Investor Pulse–Allows Asset Managers to Better Assess the Flows Landscape; 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 35.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 54,370 shares with $1.43M value, down from 84,225 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Novanta Inc Com Npv stake by 61,564 shares to 83,968 valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 9,814 shares and now owns 12,820 shares. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM) was raised too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.86 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management owns 174,378 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 567,868 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Prns Inc holds 2.38% or 965,719 shares in its portfolio. 88,284 are owned by Davenport & Limited Liability. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested in 8,640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 43,644 shares. 130,063 are owned by Montag A And Associates Incorporated. Davis R M owns 20,073 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 64,680 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 54,629 shares stake. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 95,709 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 23,130 shares stake. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.41% or 203,046 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors has 223,440 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.01 million activity. Mansueto Joseph D sold $2.54M worth of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Morningstar, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal has 2,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 32,380 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% or 669,927 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). M&T National Bank Corporation reported 8,179 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 5,746 shares. Regions Fincl reported 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Cardinal Capital invested in 0.54% or 15,104 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Axa owns 16,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 65,709 shares.