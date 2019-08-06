Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Is At $149.16 Formed Wedge; Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shorts Raised By 9.09%

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) formed wedge up with $162.58 target or 9.00% above today’s $149.16 share price. Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) has $6.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 80,326 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 12/04/2018 – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD IAG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.3 FROM A$7.0; RATING HOLD; 23/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $10.5B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY PASSIVE FUNDS, MARCH; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 09/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 22/05/2018 – OFX GROUP LTD OFX.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.70 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) had an increase of 9.09% in short interest. ISDR's SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)'s short sellers to cover ISDR's short positions. The SI to Issuer Direct Corporation's float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 8,579 shares traded. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 47.60% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.47 million activity. $2.54M worth of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was sold by Mansueto Joseph D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $37.62 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 65.5 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

