Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDWR) Sellers Decreased By 4.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. T_MSI’s profit would be $10.27M giving it 47.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Morneau Shepell Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 86,657 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR) had a decrease of 4.11% in short interest. RDWR’s SI was 343,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.11% from 358,000 shares previously. With 166,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s short sellers to cover RDWR’s short positions. The SI to Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 216,260 shares traded or 29.39% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS

More notable recent Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Morneau Shepell Inc. operates as a human resources consulting and technology firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees. It has a 117.34 P/E ratio. It offers health and benefit services, including absence and disability management, children's support solutions, employee and family assistance programs, fitness coaching, wellness program, global employee assistance programs, health and benefits consulting, HR support solutions, targeted health programs, total health index, traumatic event support, workers' compensation services, workplace learning, and workplace mental health.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal for Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection With Global Leading SaaS Provider – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.