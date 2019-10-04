Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; US Auto Parts Network Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) to report $0.12 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 1,300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_MSI’s profit would be $7.73M giving it 68.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Morneau Shepell Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 9,269 shares traded. Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T

US Auto Parts Network Inc (PRTS) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced holdings in US Auto Parts Network Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.14 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Auto Parts Network Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 19,873 shares traded. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) has declined 15.11% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.11% the S&P500.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online well-known provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $53.74 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Base USAP and AutoMD. It currently has negative earnings. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual clients through its network of E-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Harbourvest Partners Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.34% invested in the company for 2.37 million shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.