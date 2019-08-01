Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) Has Cut by $558,000; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Cut Position in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 197,785 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 22,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 28,023 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 50,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 167,119 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 1,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates LP owns 8,566 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 165,002 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc invested in 0% or 43,962 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sector Pension Board holds 16,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Company owns 0.43% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 183,519 shares. Osterweis holds 0.21% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 54,585 shares. 5,259 were reported by Stephens Ar. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,510 shares. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,276 shares to 8,194 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Raymond James And Associates owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 85,360 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 415,184 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 301,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 120 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc reported 704,686 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 0.06% or 77,360 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 108,154 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.49M shares. Dean Cap Mgmt holds 14,810 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc Inc holds 74,284 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).