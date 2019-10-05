Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $390,400; Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Sta Wealth Management Has Increased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 13,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 95,450 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 81,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.89M shares. Monetta Fin Serv Incorporated holds 13,000 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. 24,980 were reported by Stanley Capital Lc. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 2,355 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Lc reported 2,127 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.07% or 1,705 shares. 35,635 were accumulated by Diversified Tru. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept owns 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,176 shares. Woodmont Counsel Lc has 0.69% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,346 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acropolis Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 13,588 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 16,837 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Conning reported 15,646 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60B for 14.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,900 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Hldgs Securities reported 57,001 shares. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 355,198 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.01% or 30,689 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc reported 250,857 shares. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.28% or 36,604 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,195 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 16,813 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 1.56% or 205,388 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 104,372 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 553,824 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.38% or 82,326 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 0.7% or 34,016 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares to 1,854 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 213,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,017 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).