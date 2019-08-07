Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $741,000 as Market Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Auxier Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 87,999 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, down from 89,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,500 shares. Axa accumulated 869,367 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 145,500 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Miura Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.33% or 55,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank accumulated 14,469 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Pcl reported 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shelton Management has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,054 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 7.33 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westend Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.46 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 7,972 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.61% or 227,160 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.48% or 80,805 shares in its portfolio. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Missouri-based fund reported 15,188 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,589 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.97% or 16,960 shares. Barbara Oil Com accumulated 11,500 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 180,608 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Ltd Llc invested in 4.43 million shares. 1.50M are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Colony Gru Llc invested in 1.19% or 115,185 shares. Northern Trust owns 12.06M shares. 75,987 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,609 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65,000 shares to 445,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).