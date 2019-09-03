Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $520,000; United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Farr Miller & Washington Has Upped Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 128,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 381,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21 million, up from 253,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares to 432,123 shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,355 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Prtn holds 1.28% or 7.50M shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested in 61,524 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 63,225 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68.06M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 1.59% or 63,223 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc invested in 0.99% or 27,495 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,833 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 206,698 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Smithfield Communication accumulated 6,605 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 57,290 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 104,694 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 268,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 6.21M shares. Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 16.23M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 479,671 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 239,419 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.88 million shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 22,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp holds 15,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 232,723 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 526,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.38 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 156,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.03% or 32,762 shares. Bamco New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

