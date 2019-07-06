Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Stake; Tessco Technologies Has 1.31 Sentiment

Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 21 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 16 decreased and sold their stock positions in Tessco Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tessco Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 8,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 46,000 shares with $3.87 million value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,387 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has 3.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Of Vermont invested in 0.88% or 121,242 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,747 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept reported 3,400 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability reported 21,353 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 22,107 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 117,303 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G also sold $12.00 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Pivotal Research. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Saturday, March 16 report.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 65,205 shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) has risen 3.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M

Analysts await TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% negative EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for 330,429 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 867,508 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 312,754 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 293,566 shares.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $150.36 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 28.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.