Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $815,000 as Shares Rose; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) as Market Value Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $183.87. About 1.44M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, LULU – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Big Is Lululemon Athletica’s International Opportunity? – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Ralph Lauren’s Growth Plans Offset Near-Term Headwinds? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Yeti Analysts See Tariffs As Contained Threat, Potential In Brick-And-Mortar Locations – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,500 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 52.24 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

