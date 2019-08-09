Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $558,000; Share Value Rose; Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Position by $36.79 Million as Stock Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 127,416 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 766,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 24.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 23.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 2.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 7,113 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma invested in 460,073 shares. Archon Prtnrs Lc holds 12,100 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 183,519 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability stated it has 43,951 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Redmile Group Limited Liability accumulated 1.22M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 14,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 10,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,644 shares stake. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 8,208 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 303,254 shares. Glenmede Na holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 2,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 273,408 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,304 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $416.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 143,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.