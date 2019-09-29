Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding by $520,000; Share Value Declined; Alps Advisors Holds Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25M shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 123,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 755,816 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.00 million, up from 631,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool" published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha" on September 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock or 37,460 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha" on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boyd Gaming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.