Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $520,000; Share Price Rose; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Share Price Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Position by $323,145

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 740,069 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.51 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03 million were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Parkside Bank & holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Research Invsts has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 418,642 shares. Silver Point LP holds 16.23M shares or 19.84% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 356,885 shares. Kbc Nv reported 584,202 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bb&T Corp holds 10,354 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 116,625 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt holds 4,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 4.93M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 23,337 shares. 1.82 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley Advisers holds 28,597 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation reported 1.18% stake. Fdx invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acg Wealth stated it has 7,009 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 9,197 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 187,597 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 93,429 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.86 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il stated it has 96,321 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Limited Co owns 6,087 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett And Communication Limited Liability Corporation has 774,700 shares.

