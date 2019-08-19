Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position as Valuation Rose; Ralph Lauren (RL) Market Valuation Declined While Vanguard Group Cut Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $178.37. About 264,227 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 331,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.06 million, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 222,456 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL)

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 50.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llc invested in 36,300 shares or 1.08% of the stock. North Star accumulated 265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 250,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 100 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 86,377 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,860 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0% or 67 shares. Creative Planning reported 9,133 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0.02% or 2,248 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 6.32 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 181,344 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,685 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 15 shares. Fayez Sarofim Commerce, Texas-based fund reported 121,460 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 7,524 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 6,503 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Scout Invests Inc holds 0.46% or 173,976 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 39 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 73,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 2,778 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,405 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 6,973 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Smith Graham & Inv Advsrs Lp has 0.66% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 46,020 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity.