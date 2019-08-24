Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp accumulated 227,160 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,747 shares. Tealwood Asset Incorporated owns 12,551 shares. Bailard invested in 0.54% or 35,284 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Inc reported 0.2% stake. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 989,172 shares. Rmb Management Limited Company accumulated 61,725 shares. Hm Capital Limited Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,483 shares. Bangor Bancshares holds 0.04% or 934 shares in its portfolio. Allen reported 3.57% stake. Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 36,392 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 342,780 shares. Rnc Ltd Co accumulated 14,710 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares to 61,700 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,220 shares to 302,480 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,212 shares, and cut its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Com holds 0.03% or 81,550 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd reported 13,485 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 518 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 20,100 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 14,025 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd holds 4,050 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 111,322 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comm Comml Bank has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 18,953 shares stake. Franklin Res reported 884,072 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Winslow Management Lc has 1.17% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 462,348 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1,628 shares.