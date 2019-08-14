Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position by $815,000 as Share Price Rose; Peapack (PGC) Market Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 167.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 21,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 33,944 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 12,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 600 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 213,249 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 50.11 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.