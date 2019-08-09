Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holding In Asml Holding N V (ASML) Was Raised; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Holding in Apollo Global Management (APO) by $6.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 542,454 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 180,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Moreover, Amer Insurance Co Tx has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 11,100 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Limited Liability Co invested in 5.35% or 689,502 shares. Markel Corp reported 990,500 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.07% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Hl Ltd has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bbr Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 10,008 shares. Lonestar Mngmt Llc reported 200,000 shares. Stifel Finance owns 33,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Company reported 11,250 shares.

