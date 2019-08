Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding By $520,000; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 17.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 445,000 shares with $3.87M value, up from 380,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 13.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 18,474 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 153,342 shares with $32.13M value, up from 134,868 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 339,505 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,385 were reported by Cleararc Capital Inc. D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 28,173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtn reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 90,851 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 143,809 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Company Ltd owns 106,565 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Tru Advsrs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 73,041 shares. Cap Rech Global accumulated 0.02% or 336,549 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 87,813 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 3,504 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 8,899 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 117,508 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Herc Holdings Inc stake by 9,173 shares to 64,225 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) stake by 33,324 shares and now owns 138,607 shares. Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 356,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canyon Lc reported 77.58 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 50,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 268,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 650,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 24.82M shares. 652,648 are held by Clearline Cap L P. Capital Glob Investors invested in 0.03% or 11.91 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 4.50 million shares stake. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 107,532 shares. Prelude Cap Management owns 111,013 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,612 shares. Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.96 million shares.