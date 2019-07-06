Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $558,000; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Boosted Holding

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 240,257 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 183,519 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 2.92M shares. 43,951 were reported by Eam Limited. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset Co reported 3,728 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 35,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 15,870 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Capital Mngmt Lc has 93,000 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 178,195 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 16,583 shares. New York-based Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 296,266 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 359,225 shares stake. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Central Retail Bank And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 700 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 70,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. South State owns 252,907 shares. Wade G W And has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com holds 46,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 46,542 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiedemann Ltd Com owns 16,018 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.11% or 5,025 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.01 million shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc invested in 88,589 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Culbertson A N And invested in 81,792 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

