Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $569,600; Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 35,552 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $9.86 during the last trading session, reaching $300.24. About 4.90 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: A Per Subscriber Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPRO, NFLX, PM, ACN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Communication Limited Company has 1,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.48M shares. Evergreen Limited Liability has 1,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Junto Capital Limited Partnership reported 62,206 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 1,266 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap owns 9,792 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,117 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,932 shares. First Merchants holds 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,225 shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 5.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,188 were reported by Stephens Ar.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance: Still In The Eye Of The Beholder As The Deadline Looms – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Karl Strauss and Russian River Debut Collaboration Beer: New California IPA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Announces Christine Perich as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands gains after Argus lift – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 57,420 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Cannell Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 838,606 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 290 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 19,387 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 12,873 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 47,688 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Twin Tree LP invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% stake. Invesco reported 16,853 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.36 million shares stake. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 236,876 shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,258 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).