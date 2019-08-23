Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted By $1.50 Million Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 4,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 14,000 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 3.97M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) stake by 37.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 32,607 shares as Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 119,181 shares with $5.60M value, up from 86,574 last quarter. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc now has $552.60 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 90,509 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.08% above currents $176.11 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46’s average target is 40.72% above currents $32.69 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CPS in report on Monday, July 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.