Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holding in Visa (V) Has Decreased by $692,000 as Shares Rose; Invesco LTD Has Upped Innospec (IOSP) Holding by $857,220; Stock Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc analyzed 4,000 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $397.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $177.25. About 3.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 9,420 shares as the company's stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 118,353 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, up from 108,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 91,874 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Visa's Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: "Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com's news article titled: "Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town & Country Bancshares Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication has invested 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Street stated it has 77.81M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Nbt Bank N A Ny holds 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11,013 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 8.48% or 238,479 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Beacon Financial Group has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP has invested 0.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Braun Stacey Associate holds 13,150 shares. Ent Financial Services owns 7,649 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt reported 21,585 shares stake. Benin Mngmt Corp owns 57,345 shares. Viking Glob Lp has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.76% stake. Capital Fund Management holds 0.04% or 27,244 shares in its portfolio. 40,373 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Management Lc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).