Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Stake In Applied Matls (AMAT) Was Increased; Icon Advisers Lifted Its Ryder System (R) Holding by $530,700; Share Price Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.53M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 451,463 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pnc Fincl holds 586,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv stated it has 55,735 shares. Quantres Asset Management invested 1.73% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Peoples Finance Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 182,041 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chem Savings Bank stated it has 26,575 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Palladium Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 25,938 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northeast Consultants owns 5,848 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 46,278 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

