Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V); Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position by $780,805

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $177.35. About 1.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 445,393 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company owns 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 54,045 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.97% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4,970 shares. Moreover, Cim Llc has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,396 shares. Davenport And Co Lc stated it has 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cumberland Prtn Limited owns 2.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 163,376 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atria Invests Limited Company has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 10,255 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Lc holds 91,750 shares or 11.55% of its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability Corp owns 148,538 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.03% stake.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.