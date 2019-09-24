Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Dalton Investments Has Decreased Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.89 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 240,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 13.55M shares traded or 97.12% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc accumulated 1,883 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa owns 165,846 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.6% or 68.41M shares. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 4.21M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 224,012 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 30,568 shares. M&R Cap owns 9,325 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 106,475 shares. Lpl Finance Limited holds 461,876 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 121,760 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 19,795 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet And Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 13,083 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

