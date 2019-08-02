Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Market Value Rose; Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Boston Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $4.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 40,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.60M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 271,378 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 1.66 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. 684 shares were sold by Jakubowitz Harry, worth $78,681 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Adams David Charles sold $1.14 million. Ferdenzi Paul J also sold $230,575 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. TYNAN GLENN E sold $408,453 worth of stock or 3,553 shares. FULLER S MARCE also sold $143,750 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. Quinly Tom P sold $440,833 worth of stock or 3,833 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 40,836 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $229.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 52.68 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares to 64,425 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.