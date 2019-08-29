Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake By $672,000; Connectone Bancorp (CNOB)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 8,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 46,000 shares with $3.87 million value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $133.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 2.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff

Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 52 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 44 trimmed and sold holdings in Connectone Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.36 million shares, up from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Connectone Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 15.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 6.26% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 390,781 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 124,300 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.72% invested in the company for 788,261 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 636,193 shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $739.23 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21 million for 8.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.08% or 32,183 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.79% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 308,806 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 328,844 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 128,656 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wafra reported 220,710 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 5,150 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.29% or 438,892 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 908,235 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 56,148 are held by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Utah Retirement holds 232,597 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 68,490 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 920 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. 39,922 were accumulated by Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 8.31% above currents $85.48 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.