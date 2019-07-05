Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $741,000 as Valuation Declined; Connable Office Maintains Holding in Keycorp (KEY)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.39M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Group Inc holds 455,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.33% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 683,179 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company owns 4.62 million shares. 18,296 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 27,756 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 852,711 shares. Jane Street reported 116,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 12,292 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 1.59 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation accumulated 137,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 43,939 shares. Highland Mngmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 271,495 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Earnest Lc.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Technicals Might Hold the Key to Getting Back into Shopify Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Key Takeaways From BlackBerry’s Q1 Results & What To Expect In Q2 – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs For 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Recover – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Lower-Risk Healthcare Picks for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley invested in 0.34% or 5,656 shares. Cap Planning has 1.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,446 shares. Pggm Investments reported 857,520 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Incorporated Ma has 1.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38,283 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 3,453 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 781,610 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.01% or 157 shares. 1,619 were accumulated by Capstone Fin Advsrs Incorporated. American Natl Bank reported 2.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 228,500 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Boston Management invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 460,580 are owned by Haverford Trust Co. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Pension Serv holds 0.85% or 896,898 shares in its portfolio.