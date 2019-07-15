Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $815,000 as Valuation Rose; Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Market Value Rose

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 20,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 643,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.14M, up from 623,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 376,849 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $187.86. About 1.04M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.35% or 223,698 shares. Peoples Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 3,069 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,000 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 3,180 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated accumulated 60,325 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.6% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp owns 30,425 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has 15,000 shares. Fagan accumulated 0.6% or 8,560 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.33 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 173,282 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 53.37 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 12, 2019 : LULU, RH, OXM, NEPT, TLRD, CULP – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Lululemon (LULU) – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Montgomery Inv Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,498 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,732 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,737 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 13,685 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt reported 47,709 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated holds 2.01M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 762 are held by Webster Commercial Bank N A. Voya Invest Management Ltd accumulated 84,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,384 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 288,709 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 258,362 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Selected by Fibocom to Accelerate Development of 5G Modules for PC Market – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Keysight’s (KEYS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.