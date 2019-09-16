Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $388,422

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 8.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $231.11. About 1.76M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,630 shares to 19,170 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,180 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 7,388 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,224 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 7,195 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 13,081 are held by Checchi Advisers. Hollencrest Management reported 0.1% stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 57,318 were reported by Girard Prtnrs Limited. R G Niederhoffer Inc holds 2.3% or 1,900 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,542 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 31,474 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 1,041 shares. Texas Bank Tx holds 4,185 shares. 152,017 were reported by Sabal Trust Com. Evanson Asset Mngmt holds 1,126 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piedmont Advsrs has 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 648,162 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 576,970 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd reported 2.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.58% or 749,169 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd reported 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fayez Sarofim & Company reported 145,922 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 185,825 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 5,871 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Orrstown Fincl has 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,905 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,275 shares.