Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $815,000; Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Its Holding in Toll Brothers (TOL) as Stock Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 937,365 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 193,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 80,530 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 557,739 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 50.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 46,969 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 14,394 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc holds 18.49M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il holds 1,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 52,027 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 193,555 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 1.08% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 0% or 60 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 13,376 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 7,685 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,946 were reported by Tower Bridge Advisors. Paragon Cap Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 8,262 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 169,234 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 7,881 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 84,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Valley National Advisers has 2,382 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 346 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 4.73 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 23,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 4.34M shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 105,728 shares to 143,814 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 300,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.85M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.