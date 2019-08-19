Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Rose; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Lifted Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 28,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 316,644 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, up from 288,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 174,805 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $244.72. About 1.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 1.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Investment holds 8,320 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP invested in 13,632 shares. 73 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 822,981 shares. First Fin Bancshares holds 0.25% or 6,465 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 594,769 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 12,942 shares. Bangor Bancorporation reported 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt owns 1.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 62,766 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 50,700 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 267,220 shares. 3,013 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covington Invest Advsrs accumulated 21,409 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.