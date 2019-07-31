Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position in Ehealth (EHTH) Has Decreased by $558,000; Bard Associates Has Upped I D Systems (IDSY) Position by $1.12 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 182,481 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 9,821 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares to 92,300 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,519 were reported by Castleark. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.05% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 8,208 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 35,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 25,364 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granahan Inc Ma invested 1.54% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Redmile Grp Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pura Vida Lc reported 30,000 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 553,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 300 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). White Pine Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management Inc has 348,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 639,590 were reported by Vanguard. Cannell Cap Lc has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 15,063 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Blackrock Incorporated holds 400,472 shares. Awm holds 200,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 54,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45,508 were reported by Connors Investor. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 20 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 42,468 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 16,600 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought $97,835. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher. The insider Brodsky Michael bought $49,437.