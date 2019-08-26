Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Holding in Adma Biologics (ADMA) by $525,000; Bank Of New York Mellon Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Cut by $35.75 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 134,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 8.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38B, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 515,793 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80 million. On Friday, May 17 the insider LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000. Shares for $18,000 were bought by Mond James on Friday, May 17. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of stock. $120,000 worth of stock was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 318,725 shares to 844,711 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 994,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

