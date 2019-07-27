Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $815,000 as Stock Value Rose; Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.61. About 898,984 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 54.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares to 10,537 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,854 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

