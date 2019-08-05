Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $558,000 as Valuation Rose; As Whirlpool (WHR) Shares Rose, Stephens Has Lifted Holding by $797,016

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 154.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 6,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 9,958 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 3,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 900,725 shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 359,174 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 10,252 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,604 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares to 92,300 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.