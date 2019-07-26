Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Price Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Its Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $191.21. About 890,654 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 28.13 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 54.32 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares to 19,871 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).