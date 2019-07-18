Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Has Increased Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $260.07. About 3.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 11,951 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.53 million, up from 423,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.9. About 1.42M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 65,000 shares to 445,000 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Associates invested in 900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 1.09% or 793,371 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 228,432 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Braun Stacey Associates invested in 1.12% or 68,306 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,844 shares. Maryland Cap Management has 3.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 100,737 shares. Hartline has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.74% or 24,440 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,664 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 132,807 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) invested in 3,600 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability invested in 71,685 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 43,664 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 124,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,497 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Cap Management Llc stated it has 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Virtu Fincl Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,073 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Com holds 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15,217 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 134,691 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa invested in 7,199 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Consolidated Grp Limited Liability Co holds 1.67% or 17,417 shares. Bartlett Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 49,221 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Limited. Moreover, Staley Advisers Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,669 shares. Bahamas-based Pictet Bancorporation Trust Ltd has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atria Ltd Llc owns 24,607 shares.