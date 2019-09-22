Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position in Netflix (NFLX) Trimmed by $348,650; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 17,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04 million shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Delphi Mgmt Ma has 0.53% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Epoch Inv Prtn has invested 0.85% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 334,687 are owned by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 14,755 shares. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 4,400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lc reported 52,835 shares. Green Square Capital accumulated 0.95% or 18,261 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.38% or 48,700 shares. Sei Investments holds 123,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 204,998 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Massachusetts Fincl Service Communication Ma invested 0.54% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pitcairn reported 0.04% stake.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12,700 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essa Pharma Inc by 903,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Advisors Llc reported 36,000 shares. 13,315 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.07% or 420,708 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 9,792 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 1,127 shares. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 7.11% or 322,230 shares in its portfolio. Pension accumulated 0.55% or 450,893 shares. Altfest L J & invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Da Davidson & accumulated 8,941 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 56,161 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 500,223 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,645 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 3,331 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ETFs in Focus as Netflix Bags Global Rights for Seinfeld – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) CEO admits there will be ‘tough competition’ as streaming wars heat up with Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Co-Founder On Corporate Culture: Customer Always Comes First – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Factors Accelerating Cord-Cutting – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.