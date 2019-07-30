Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position as Market Value Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Page Arthur B Has Increased Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 720,995 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 685 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 192,625 shares. Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Quantitative Mgmt Lc has 0.57% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.41% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 584 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Polaris Greystone Limited Liability Co owns 0.3% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 24,159 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 65,192 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Limited has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Harding Loevner LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 290 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 64,179 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 21,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.01% or 186,751 shares. Blackstone Grp Incorporated LP has 50,000 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 54.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

