Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $741,000 as Share Value Rose; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Price Rose, Wedgewood Partners Upped Holding by $3.18 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,048 are held by Founders Capital Mngmt Lc. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sei Invests Communications invested in 615,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 82,209 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,411 shares stake. Davis R M holds 62,863 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Research And Mgmt Inc holds 818 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.95% or 791,103 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,247 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs holds 1.81% or 123,172 shares in its portfolio. 37,000 are owned by Torray Ltd Llc. 2,767 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.94% or 133,020 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares to 4,597 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,262 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

