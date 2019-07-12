Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $558,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Best Buy (BBY) Share Price Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Lowered by $629,440 Its Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 110,303 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 8,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 19,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 520,197 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.63M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 11,433 shares to 236,291 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 198,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).