Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $672,000; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 117,429 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 654,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.40 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 10,788 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Dow Closes Over 27,000 For First Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited holds 730,544 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited owns 1.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,366 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.3% or 19,223 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.45% or 22,925 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 1.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jnba Fin Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 2,787 shares. White Pine Cap Llc has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,010 shares. Saratoga Invest Mngmt has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.37% or 1.54M shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 36 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 134,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Family Office Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,191 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc invested in 0.12% or 15,000 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc reported 21,353 shares stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56M shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $31.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.