Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Its Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $558,000; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Raised Stake

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc analyzed 9,000 shares as the company's stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 323,726 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 26,300 shares to 257,709 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 17,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,308 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.