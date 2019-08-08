Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Boosted by $520,000 as Shares Rose; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Rose, Barclays Plc Increased Position by $607,000

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 619.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 30,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 35,250 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 272,580 shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 8.89M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 66,283 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Athena Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.14% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 239,419 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt Lp has 3.68% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.80M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 441,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 3,524 shares. Brigade Ltd Partnership holds 1.36% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2.52M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 111,000 shares. Marathon Asset Management Lp invested in 4.25% or 1.88 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.50 million shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.03% or 32,762 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 61,455 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 53,619 shares to 169,581 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 150,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,368 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 13,501 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 1,600 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,842 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 23,473 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.42% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 65,600 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 4,779 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 255,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 8,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 83,839 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 612,421 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc owns 576,377 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.