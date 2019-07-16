Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Increased by $569,600; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Position by $404,700

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $227.74. About 285,813 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $366.36. About 3.95M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,615 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 135 shares. California-based Everett Harris & Co Ca has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us has 0.69% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati has invested 0.87% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 397,918 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 54,916 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Co New York invested in 509,719 shares. Csu Producer Res Incorporated invested in 7.51% or 9,760 shares. Charter Trust reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sigma Planning holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,559 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.61 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

